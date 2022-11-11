Hampden woman turns pandemic hobby into sweet success

HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman’s pandemic hobby has led to a sweet success in Hampden.

Many of us used our free time during the COVID-19 pandemic to pick up old hobbies, including Debra Brown, who chose baking.

“Just kind of fill the time and spend some time doing something fun with my kids inside and just making memories with them when we couldn’t go outside, we could make memories in other places. It was a great way to kind of feel like there was some normal in all the chaos because the recipes don’t change unless I change them,” said Brown, owner of Spudley’s Sweets.

After sharing her desserts with neighbors, Brown explained she had an idea to sell her cookies, brownies, and more self-serve style at the bottom of her home’s driveway in Hampden and called her business Spudley’s Sweets after a childhood nickname. She posted her decadent desserts on Facebook and gained a following. Then suddenly, she had to close her kitchen.

“I didn’t realize I should’ve had permits and inspections and things like that, so when they told me I should have, I got shut down right away,” Brown explained.

A year and a half later, she decided to reopen her doors as Brown and the town missed her baking

“I went to the board of health in town and I asked what I needed to do and they were like ‘Oh my goodness, we’ve been waiting for you to come in. We’ve seen you on social media. You got a good reputation for baking in this town,’ so I was like I got to do this,” Brown noted.

What makes her business special? Brown told Western Mass News it is passing down her grandmothers’ skills and recipes with her daughters and creating new memories in the same kitchen she learned to bake in: her paternal grandmother’s.

“I grew up, my brother and I would come here all of the time. I mean all of the time…We just, we spent our childhood here and my grandma would always be, I mean she was always in the kitchen unless The Golden Girls was on, but otherwise, she was always in the kitchen or in her garden,” Brown added.

Brown told Western Mass News that the secret ingredients to her success are love and sifting her flour. She also told us she is now gearing up for the holiday season, making treats and taking custom orders.

