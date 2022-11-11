Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota violates bail

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -the Rhode Asland Attorney General’s Office filed a Notice of Bail Violation Thursday for Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota, who was previously charged with possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Attorney General’s Office, the notice was filed after an investigation confirmed that Puello-Mota had attended an event with juveniles in Holyoke last month.

During a hearing Thursday, the court allowed Puello-Mota to admit that he had violated a condition of his bail by having contact with juveniles, and then turned to the issue of the appropriate sentence for the bail violation.

Western Mass News caught up with Puello-Mota Thursday, who said he was unaware that was not part of his bail stipulation.

“I personally didn’t know there was a no contact order. and the reason I’m irritated is because none of our paperwork says that. none of our paperwork says that there was a no contact order. So, the judge looked at it, he agreed with us. The AG Office wanted to give us 60 days, the judge disagreed, he was very fair, and said next time put it on the sheet like you’re supposed to,” he said.

The court eventually released Puello-Mota on personal recognizance, the same bail previously set in the child pornography case.

