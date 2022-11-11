Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate.

Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.

An emotional memorial sat on Green Willow Drive for weeks following Boskovic’s death. The 18-year-old died when the car she was riding in crashed on that street back in May.

Western Mass News has learned that Elfman was the driver of the car that crashed. He was arraigned in Hampden County Juvenile Court earlier this week. We obtained court documents that detailed a police report that was filed the night of the accident. The responding officer said, in part:

“I observed a 2010 black Acura SRX crashed into a tree with smoke coming from the engine area...I observed a female passenger later identified as Katarina Boskovic in the front passenger and was not breathing or responsive.”

“While on scene, Mr. Elfman ignored numerous verbal commands to remain away from the scene and was escorted across the street...As I escorted him to cruiser he asked about the condition of the victims in the vehicle. When speaking, I observed a moderate odor of alcohol from his breath and his speech was slurred.”

A field sobriety test was then conducted. We spoke with local attorney Joseph Pacella, who weighed in on this case.

“They’ve charged him with motor vehicle homicide and vehicular homicide and operating under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury. These cases are always the saddest and most difficult cases as far as grappling with the facts and dealing with what the appropriate outcome should be,” Pacella explained.

According to the police report, Elfman had a blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) of .08 percent. Western Mass News dug deeper into the laws in place in the Bay State. For adults, it is illegal to operate a vehicle with a B.A.C. of .08 percent or greater. For individuals under the age of 21, the RMV will suspend your license if operating a car with a .02 percent B.A.C. or higher.

“As police pick up those initial indices of intoxication eyes, breath the way someone is slurring their speech, the way they’re walking, and/or failed sobriety test, all of those outcomes are much more damming when you’re a juvenile…Hopefully, they will come to some agreement and work it out in a way that’s appropriate and reflects what happened and reflects that this still a young person,” Pacella added.

State Representative Brian Ashe, who serves the town of Longmeadow, shared this message.

“Let’s hope that younger people and really anybody thinks twice before getting behind the wheel and driving if they’re impaired,” Ashe said.

A pre-trial hearing for Elfman is scheduled for May 2023.

