Many Mass. firefighters unsure of their futures after exam cancellation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nearly 1,000 firefighters are unsure of their futures after the upcoming Lieutenant and Captain service promotional exam was cancelled until further notice.

Officials said the cancellation is due to certain controversial questions on a police exam between 2007-2008 and reassure the cancellations will not impact emergency responses.

Across the state, over 900 firefighters were preparing for a promotional exam on November 19. It would have given them the eligibility to move up the rankings into a Lieutenant or Captain spot in Mass. fire departments.

“There’s a lot of materials you need to study its costly for the books and materials over $1000 and quite often candidates for their promotion study thousands of thousands of hours they give up their time on their own time to study many of them for the past year,” said Rich MacKinnon, President of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, firefighters across the state found out the exam will be cancelled until further notice due to an investigation into a police exam from between 2007 and 2008.

It’s been claimed some questions on that exam were discriminatory. A judge also found the questions to be discriminatory.

MacKinnon said they’re wrongly being punished by civil service.

“We feel that this court case or this judgment that was settled in the court has no bearing on firefighters. There were no firefighters’ names in the case. There was no reference to fire promotional exams in the case...There’s been other tests since 2008 and 2007 with police, promotions just like we had promotions on the fireside as well,” he said.

MacKinnon said the cancellation is concerning because the list of candidates for promotions is only good for two years. and if the list isn’t around, there will be no one to promote.

It creates a whole ripple effect on promotions across the state.

In the meantime, alternative assessments have been suggested but officials said these have their flaws as well

“The issue with the soul assessment center it has to be bargained the parameters involved with the assessment who does the assessment those are all conditions of mandatory bargaining that could also take awhile,“ said MacKinnon

We asked Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey about the canceled exams Thursday afternoon when she was in Pittsfield. While she did not know about it, she said she will look into it

“Public safety is really, really important and we need to make sure that we are making those investments,” she said.

Despite the challenges departments across the state are ready to answer emergency calls in times of need.

MacKinnon said the PFFM did apply for an emergency hearing on the situation to the Human Relations Department. A hearing on the situation will take place Monday morning. We also reached out to civil service and have yet to hear back.

