Seven Longmeadow seniors receive college scholarships for lacrosse

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Seven seniors from Longmeadow High School received scholarships to play lacrosse in college.

Boys head coach, Keith Campbell told Western Mass News that some of those college include Merrimack College, Johnson and Wales University, and Clarkson University.

Campbell said this is the most players that he’s coached who are committed to a college for lacrosse.

“It’s the most gratifying part of my job. paying it back and having these guys go on and have the success. it’s a lot more about them than it is about me...I know that they’re going to have a great future... I know the players before them that went to these universities have really established the opportunity,” he said.

Earlier this year, the boys team captured the Massachusetts Division II Lacrosse Championship after defeating Billerica.

