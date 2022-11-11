Springfield museums host fundraiser, glass art exhibit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums hosted a fundraiser, along with an exhibit from Josh Simpson titled “Visionary Explorations In Glass.”

Both a silent and a live auction will gave guests opportunities to bid on unique Josh Simpson pieces. It ran from 5:30 to 8:30 which gave Western Mass News a chance to stop by and talk with Josh Simpson, who told Western Mass News what it means to have his art in Springfield.

“For me, as an artist, as a glass blower, having my art recognized and put into an incredibly well-known museum is a big deal. I love it!” he said.

You can find the museums at 21 Edwards Street in downtown Springfield. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.

