Vigil honors and remembers woman hit by car on State Street last November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, to honor and remember a woman who was hit by a car on State Street last November.

Since that tragic accident, many have been calling for improvements in this area, something the city has been working on.

“Amazing Grace” was played on the bagpipes at 6:15 Thursday night, the approximate time after 56-year-old Gayle Ball was hit and killed while crossing State Street Springfield exactly one year ago. Gayle’s husband, George Miller, spoke with Western Mass News about the kind of person she was.

“The things that she’s remembered for are really her towering intellect and intelligence, her memory, just vast knowledge of a lot of things, her kindness, the things she loved: sports, travel, exploration. she was really never without a smile or a kind word,” he said.

Candles were lit as family and friends gathered to remember ball at a vigil held next to where a memorial has stood since last year, just several feet from where 16-year-old Alexangeliz Medina was hit and killed by a school bus while crossing the same street last December.

“It just speaks to a larger problem of creating safer conditions for all,” Miller said.

The city’s Department of Public Works set up barrels and road cones this summer to narrow the street to simulate what the roadway will look like if the city chooses to permanently narrow it. The project is also set to include a raised crosswalk and a new lighting system.

“It’s my hope that the city has been able to gain the data or the analysis, the information that it needed to be able to proceed with some more permanent safety improvements, which I hope they can get started on as early as next Spring,” Miller shared.

Ball was crossing the street after a shift at the Springfield City Library, where she’d worked for more than 24 years. Colleagues told Western Mass News what kind of coworker and friend she was.

“She was just an amazing person. she was so warm and so funny and it was just such a joy to come in and talk to her,” said Sarah Hodge-Wetherbe, head of ten services at the Springfield City Library.

Hodge-Wetherbe said she was going to school for her master’s in library science for much of their time working together and she credits ball for being a huge help in her success.

“She was just always there for me and always willing to help out with any of my assignments or if I didn’t understand something, and she was so supportive the entire time and on a personal note, I just graduated in July and all I wanted to do was show her that diploma and be like “we did it, you helped me do this” and I can’t,” she said.

And said Ball has had a lasting impact on the library and its workers.

“I no longer cross this street. The museums were kind enough to allow us to start parking on Edwards Street and since that’s happened, I absolutely will not park over here…She’s still very much a part of us. we talk about her and we tell stories,” Hodge-Wetherbe said.

Local group, Walk-Bike Springfield, will be commemorating the World Day of Remembrance on November 20 in front of the library. rallying to make these road safety changes happen.

