West Springfield holds annual Veterans Day parade

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked Veterans Day, a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the armed forces.

“Shows that people care about us when we march in a parade like this, cares for what we did for this country, for making this country stay free, the way it’s been, and it makes us proud that we have served,” said Navy veteran Bob Pomeroy.

On Friday, the West Springfield community held their annual Veterans Day parade. Every year, on November 11, Veterans Day is celebrated. This is the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago.

“We do a parade every year. It’s very important to do this to honor our veterans in our community, their sacrifice, their service, and what they have done while in the armed forces, but what they continue to do,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

Reichelt shared how lucky the town is to have so many veterans who are still involved, whether that be serving on boards, serving on the veteran’s advisory boards, or getting involved with different veteran’s organizations.

“It’s a great time for us to honor them in their service and what they continue to do for all of us,” Reichelt explained.

Veterans Day is separate from Memorial Day, which honors those who have died serving in the military. On Veterans Day, there are celebrations held across the country to honor those who have served in the armed forces. Army specialist Krystal Andrade told Western Mass News how much the community support means.

“It’s really special to me honestly because we put a lot of time and effort into what we signed up for and to be celebrated is just an honor because a lot of people don’t recognize what’s going on,” Andrade said.

If you know someone who has served in the U.S. armed forces, make sure you thank them today.

