A windswept rain on tap through Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day for tonight through Saturday morning as remnants of Nicole and a strong cold front move through the Northeast. Over an inch of rain may cause some minor street flooding tonight and Saturday morning and increasing gusty breezes may lead to spotty damage and isolated power outages.

Steady rain will continue through this evening, becoming heavy at times as the remnant low of Nicole continues moving north-northeast. We get a lull in steady rain overnight, but another batch comes in for early Saturday morning. A strong southerly flow will keep it tropical and balmy outside tonight with temperatures staying in the 60s straight through Saturday morning! Wind gusts may get to 30-35mph tonight, then occasional gusts to 40mph are possible early Saturday.

Rain moves out early Saturday morning and dry air rushes in to give us a pretty nice day overall. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon and breezes out of the west-northwest may gust to 20-30mph at times. Cooler air will also build in, but later in the day. Highs Saturday get to near 70!

Much cooler air returns Sunday and beyond as we see a pattern shift for New England. A low passing to our south will bring in cloudy skies and a few light showers for the morning, then we get some partial clearing in the afternoon. Drier air builds with high pressure for Monday and Tuesday with unseasonably chilly air staying in place.

Our next storm system approaches early Wednesday morning. A developing low along the coast looks to bring clouds in Tuesday evening, then rain for early Wednesday. The tricky part of the forecast is how fast the rain arrives. With cold air in place, we will likely start with snow or a rain/snow mix in the lower valley. The highest chances for the first flakes of the season will be the hills and the highest terrain may get some minor accumulations. Dry, chilly air will continue behind this system for the end of the week and weekend.

