5K planned in honor of Longmeadow teen who dies in car crash

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In the wake of that tragedy, a 5k run is being planned in honor of Boskovic. The race is set to benefit a memorial fund in the teen’s name.

Organizers said they wanted to do something special to bring the community together and they thought what better way to honor the runner than a race?

“The tragedy just rocked our community,” Murphy said.

Murphy, a math teacher at Longmeadow High School and the co-owner of 4Run3 in East Longmeadow talking to Western Mass News about the death of 18-year-old Katarina Boskovic. Known by those close to her as “Kat,” The Longmeadow High School Senior died back in May after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree on green Willow Drive.

“That Monday morning that we went into school, it was something that I’ve never experienced in my 13 years of teaching. It was just quiet. all the kids were quiet. Even the ones that didn’t know her,” Murphy said.

One of the many things Kat was known for was her role on the high school’s track and cross-country teams, as well as being a mentor and track coach to youth athletes. In light of that, Murphy and others in the community decided to honor Kat’s memory by holding a 5k run and one mile walk on the Friday after Thanksgiving, November 25.

“We decided together that we wanted to do something over Thanksgiving because it would be when all of her classmates were back from school, so it would be a great time to do a 5k,” she said.

All proceeds will go to the Katarina “Kat” Boskovic Memorial Fund, which will be managed by a committee including Kat’s family, peers, and community members. The fund will support causes chosen by the board as appropriate reflections of Kat’s spirit.

“Some of it is for her family and some of it is for scholarships but they wanted to make it more formal and have a memorial fund,” she said.

Murphy said about 300 people have signed up so far, and the event, “Run like Kat,” is bringing the community together.

“It’s a good turnout so far. I imagine there’ll be a lot of kids there, a lot of students there as well

…We’ve had so many offers to volunteer from the kids at the high school and people in town,” she said.

Those who are unable to participate but would still like to donate can do so here. Information on the race can be found here.

