Crews respond to multi-car crash on Springfield Rd. in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to Springfield Road Saturday morning for reports of a multi-car crash.

According to Westfield Police officials, the call came in around 10:18 a.m. and occurred in the area near the Walmart on Springfield Road.

Police said that the accident involved at least three vehicles and that some occupants were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road has remained open to traffic.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Westfield Police Department.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.