Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals

Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.

“My daughter actually had it when she was six weeks old. And it’s very scary. It’s very real and I’m most concerned about how quick it can turn so bad,” said Paula Roy of Chicopee.

RSV usually looks like the common cold in most adult but can be particularly dangerous for small children and older adults.

And as the holiday season approaches, emergency department nursing director Sara McKeown told Western Mass News that Cooley Dickinson Hospital is anticipating a surge.

“RSV is contagious, just like Covid and during the holidays we get together with family and friends. And we’ve gotten more relaxed with wearing masks and you know people are contagious and germs spread. We anticipate seeing a rise of RSV in the holiday times,” she said.

This year, hospitals throughout the country are seeing unprecedented numbers of cases of the virus.

“Our emergency department is over capacity and it has been for several, several weeks now. Not only is it the volume coming in but we’re struggling with admissions, we have been boarding patients because the hospital is full,” she said.

And over at Baystate Medical Center, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit has also reached capacity.

RSV is commonly associated with children but Baystate’s chief of pediatric medicine, Dr. Weijen Chang told us there’s growing concern it may impact other populations.

“We’re worried about RSV surging at that time and not just in the pediatric population. There’s growing concerns among adult physicians here at Baystate but also throughout the country that is may spread into the adult population,” he explained.

Dr. Chang told Western Mass News medical experts are also concerned about cold and flu season

He said their adult ICU is making room to accommodate children.

“We are doing our very best to make sure that we’re freeing up bed in both units in order to care for children who need it…We created pediatric space in the intensive care unit so we have been able to admit young infants into the neonatal intensive care unit,” Dr. Chang said.

In the meantime, Roy has advice for fellow parents:

“Don’t wait. When you know your baby is your baby is not well, take the next step that you need to and just be careful,” she said.

Dr. McKeown said parents who are concerned about their kids should call their pediatricians to decide whether or not a trip to the emergency department is necessary.

