Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank.

Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.

Deputy Chief William Gordon said Frank’s arrival was anticipated for over a year.

“It means everything to me to have a dog come back to our department and to go through one of our most junior officers that shows that this program is not just a one-time program this program is going to go through generations of the greenfield police department as a permanent fixture of the good and that warms my heart,” he said.

Gordon told Western Mass News eight-week-old Frank has big shoes to fill, replacing their comfort dog Clarence who recently died and officer doughnut who retired.

“We are the first department in the nation to have a comfort dog and to not have a comfort dog we really felt the loss,” he said.

His handler, Community Resource Officer Matthew Llewelyn said he’s ready for the challenge a new dog brings.

“A lot of emotions but excited is the biggest one…We can’t wait to start,” said Lleweyn.

And helping the community in times of need

“Any call where anyone needs any type of comfort a juvenile anyone in distress anyone that’s lost a loved one literally just wants to pet a dog it doesn’t matter,” Lleweyn explained.

Named for the late greenfield police detective Frank Roche. Jr. who served the department for decades. His daughter, Kate Szoc, said it’s an honor to keep his legacy alive.

“He was very much invested in the town of greenfield and wanted to have a good cohesive relationship between the police department as well as the community for safety and public service,” she said.

“With the police department’s budget slashed in fiscal year 2023, we asked how the comfort dog program is being funded. Gordon said they’re using money taken from drug dealers and donations.

“We thought it would be appropriate to pay for the equipment the dog needs through that fund as a giveback to victims,” he said.

Excited to meet Frank? There is a chance you may see him with officer Llewelyn on the road as he learns the ropes.

Police told Western Mass News Frank is scheduled to start training in about a month.

