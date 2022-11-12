Stormy Start, Mild and Breezy With Sun To End The Day.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day through this morning as remnants of Nicole and a strong cold front move through the Northeast. Over an inch of rain may cause some minor street flooding through Saturday morning and increasing gusty breezes may lead to spotty damage and isolated power outages.

Very mild and muggy with temps near 60, dew points well into the 60s to start off the day! What month is this?

Rain moves out early this morning and dry air rushes in to give us a pretty nice day overall. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon and breezes out of the west-northwest may gust to 20-30mph at times. Cooler air will also build in, but later in the day. Temps stay near 70 but may drop off through the afternoon.

Much cooler air returns Sunday and beyond as we see a pattern shift for New England. A low passing to our south will bring in cloudy skies and some showers for the morning, then we get some partial clearing in the afternoon. Drier air builds with high pressure for Monday and Tuesday with unseasonably chilly air staying in place.

Our next storm system approaches early Wednesday morning. A developing low along the coast looks to bring clouds in Tuesday evening, then rain for early Wednesday. The tricky part of the forecast is how fast the rain arrives. With cold air in place, we will likely start with snow or a rain/snow mix in the lower valley. The highest chances for the first flakes of the season will be the hills and the highest terrain may get some minor accumulations. Dry, chilly air will continue behind this system for the end of the week and weekend.

