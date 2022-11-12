Town by Town: November 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In East Longmeadow, a Veteran’s Day parade was held. There was a placing of wreaths and Military Honors at the East Longmeadow Town Hall Friday morning. Following a short parade to honor the brave men and women who proudly served.

In Holyoke, dress uniforms of veterans who served in the twentieth centuries were on display at the War Memorial Building during Veteran’s Day activities. The original exhibit, curated by historian Nic Anderson of UMass, was created from uniform collections at Holyoke Veterans’ Services and Wistariahurst Museum.

In Northampton, Smith College held their annual Fall Mum Show at their Botanic Garden on campus Friday morning. The show featured a display of blooms in a variety of shapes and colors. We’re told the Fall Mum Show has been a popular college and community tradition since the early 1900′s and showcases experiments from the horticulture class.

