9k for K9s: runner raising money for Franklin County dog shelter

MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Franklin County, people and their dogs competed in a 9k for K9s to raise money for the local dog shelter.

Owners laced up their running shoes and dogs lapped up their water to compete in the 9k for K9′s Trail Run.

The funds raised from the event went towards supporting the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter.

“Today, we were very excited that this amount of people came out,” said the shelter’s director, Leslee Colucci. “We had over 150 people sign up. There are still runners coming in, that’s why you hear that noise in the background. It’s very exciting.”

Colucci told Western Mass News that runners enjoyed the challenge of the 9k, as opposed to a typical 5k, and participants also got the chance to take in the fall scenery at Wendell State Forest.

“Runners so far have told us so far, they love the challenge,” Colucci said. “It’s a hard course, but they love the challenge. For walkers, the same thing. They like the view, they like the pond here. A lot of people don’t even know the state park exists.”

Colucci told Western Mass News that the shelter takes in around 200 dogs a year. Out of those, they said that they are able to adopt out 60 to 65 dogs.

The shelter’s volunteer coordinator, Lisa Limont, told Western Mass News that they are looking to move locations to keep up with the number of dogs they are taking care of.

“We’ve been for the past 10 years at our location in Turners Falls, which we have outgrown,” she said. “A solar array has been built and a transportation building has been built and we’re getting squeezed out, so we’re looking for a new home.”

Shelter officials hope the money raised will continue to help our furry friends find a forever home and make sure the only laps ran by man’s best friend are in their new owner’s backyard.

The 9k run was dedicated to Ray Brown, who used to work at the Millers Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteers told us that Brown came up with the idea for the race because of his love of dogs and running.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.