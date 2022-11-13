Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles

BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen.

According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning.

They added that several other vehicles had been broken into.

Becket Police officials said that the primary area of concern is Main Street, also known as Route 8.

Tolland Police also reported car thefts and break-ins, adding that these are crimes of opportunity.

Police urge residents to keep their vehicles locked and store their keys in a safe location.

Other towns reporting similar incidents include Sandisfield, Otis, and Lee.

The thefts and break-ins are under investigation.

If you see or hear any suspicious activity, you are asked to call the police.

If you have information regarding the Becket incidents, you are encouraged to call the Becket Police Department at 413-623-6010.

