Cohasset takes on South Hadley in Saturday faceoff

By Matt Sottile and Olivia Hickey
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -South Hadley boys’ soccer took in Cohasset in the D-4 state quarterfinals Saturday.

South Hadley was victorious with a final score of 2-1, advancing the team to the final four!

Western Mass News spoke with team member Charlie Anischik, who tied the program’s single season record for goals Saturday.

“We just didn’t really want to lose our last game on our home field. We wanted to make the Final Four and go out with a bang...We want to go out on top, and by them ranking us as the 1 seeds, we’re the favorites, so it’s our tournament to lose,” he said.

South Hadley awaits the winner of Assabet Valley and Frontier Regional School in the state semifinals.

