Early Showers Giving Way to A Chilly Breeze and Bright Skies. First Flakes For Some Midweek?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a very mild day with temperatures running about 20° above normal for this time of year, yesterday, its back to reality today.

Much cooler air has returned and may not leave for some time as we see a pattern shift for New England. We are starting out with cloudy skies and some showers for the morning, then we get some partial clearing in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around where they should be which is 50. Drier air builds with high pressure for Monday and Tuesday with unseasonably chilly air staying in place. 20s for lows, 40s for highs. Ouch!

Our next storm system approaches early Wednesday morning. A developing low along the coast looks to bring clouds in Tuesday evening, then rain for early Wednesday. The tricky part of the forecast is how fast the rain arrives. With cold air in place, we will likely start with snow or a rain/snow mix in the lower valley. The highest chances for the first flakes of the season will be the hills and the highest terrain may get some minor accumulations. Dry, chilly air will continue behind this system for the end of the week and weekend.

