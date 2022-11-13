Holiday market craft fair hosted at Gary Rome Hyundai

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gary Rome Hyundai hosted the dealership’s first ever Holiday Market Craft Fair Sunday.

The event, in conjunction with the second annual Trees of Hope Event, benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities. Guests had the opportunity to start the holiday shopping early and support local businesses.

“It costs $120 a night for a family to stay at the Ronald McDonald house so every little bit helps, we’ve raised a ton of money. Our goal this year was $180 thousand and we’re well on our way to reach that goal,” said Dara Davigmon, executive assistant to Gary Rome.

Over 30 crafters and vendors were at the fair. A portion of proceeds from the holiday market will be donated directly to the Springfield Ronald McDonald House.

