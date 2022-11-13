Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Walmart has gone through major remodeling. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to celebrate the store’s upgrades.

Store manager, Wendy Hubbard shared with Western Mass News all the exciting changes shoppers will experience.

“We’re offering lots of different merchandise so it’s something different for people to come in and look around and see things that they haven’t seen before,” she said.

Hubbard explained the new remodeling makes it possible to give a bigger and better selection of products for shoppers.

