Spirit of Springfield hosts annual Bright Nights Ball

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Spirit of Springfield held their annual city of Bright Nights ball Saturday night, an event that raises funds to support a number of the organization’s events throughout the year, including their upcoming bright nights display at Forest Park.

MGM’s Aria Hall was decorated with thousands of red roses and hosted hundreds of guests who were all dressed to the nines gathered to support a good cause.

“It’s really about bringing the community together and making people feel good,” Patrick Pickering, vice president of operations for the Spirit of Springfield.

Hundreds of guests decked out in black-tie attire attended the event to support the non-profit organization. Where they participated in silent auctions and enjoyed music from groove authority and other performers.

Pickering told Western Mass News that this year’s event was the largest since the pandemic

“512 tickets this year. It’s the largest event. And we’ve seen it kind of get better and better as Covid has gone away. People are happy to be able to get together and celebrate. And this is such a worthwhile cause,” he said.

The event was first held in 19-96 and raises funds for the holiday displays at bright nights at Forest Park.

Western Mass News also spoke with Brandon Steppe, who said this year was his first time attending this event.

“I am representing Westover Air Force Base, which is an honor to represent the Airmen there…I’m just happy to be here, representing lot of other folks from other communities,” he said.

Saturday’s ball is the non-profit’s largest annual fundraiser. If you want to check out the Bright Nights light display at Forest Park, that event will run from November 23. to January 1.

