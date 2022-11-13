Springfield Lions Club hold ceremony in honor of Veteran’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In honor of Veterans Day, the Springfield Lions Club held a ceremony at the corner of Wilbraham Road and Parker Street.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance of Saturday’s ceremony. Event organizers shared with Western Mass News why they do this every year and honor those who served.

“Being a Vet of the Vietnam War: I’ve loved friends in that war, I’ve seen friends come back injured from that war, I’ve seen Veterans with PTSD, they all need help,” said Jesse McKnight, commander for the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 68.

McKnight adds that the City of Springfield showed up and did their part to honor and raise money for our Veterans.

