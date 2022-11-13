Westfield community says farewell to Mama Cakes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Westfield, Mama Cakes whipped up their famous cupcakes for the final time for their grand closing.

The Elm Street bakery had an overwhelming turnout for their farewell. Cupcake fans waited hours to bid adieu to their favorite desserts. owner Kimberly McNutt said she even baked for days to keep up with the demand, however, some were too late

When Western Mass News stopped by just before 3:00 p.m. It was announced the cupcakes were sold out!

Customers were not discouraged. they continued to wait, even it was just for a final taste of frosting

“Everything’s good there…Just eat I guess…Maybe go home and make some cupcakes and add it to our own cupcakes,” said Arianna and Maggie Deedy of Westfield.

McNutt said the support shown by customers for over a decade makes closing their doors bittersweet.

“It makes it more emotional you know for sure we definitely feel a lot of love and support so we’re gonna miss all our customers. we wouldn’t be here without them so we’re super appreciative of them,” she said.

McNutt said the next chapter includes taking and teaching yoga. She will continue to bake her famous cupcakes in smaller batches for her family.

