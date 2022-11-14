Central High School quarterback selected for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield.
By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield.

The school’s quarterback, William “Pop” Watson, has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

After receiving his jersey Monday afternoon, Watson spoke to Western Mass News about what this honor means to him.

“This is a special moment,” he told us. “I’ve been working for this since I was 4 years old, and over the past 14 years, it’s a big moment not just for me, but for the city of Springfield, so they’ll come back for more players.”

Watson has committed to the University of Nebraska.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is scheduled to be played January 7th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

With the first potential snowfall in the forecast, many local DPWs are making sure they’re...
DPW crews preparing for first snowfall of the season
First Alert Weather Day from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for minor snowfall and...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
An East Longmeadow teen is looking for the community’s help to get his books published.
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee has canceled their big community Thanksgiving dinner for...
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner