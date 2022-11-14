Central High School quarterback selected for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield.

The school’s quarterback, William “Pop” Watson, has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

After receiving his jersey Monday afternoon, Watson spoke to Western Mass News about what this honor means to him.

“This is a special moment,” he told us. “I’ve been working for this since I was 4 years old, and over the past 14 years, it’s a big moment not just for me, but for the city of Springfield, so they’ll come back for more players.”

Watson has committed to the University of Nebraska.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is scheduled to be played January 7th.

