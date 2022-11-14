Community Thanksgiving meal brings Springfield residents together

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The holiday season got off to an early start at the Boys and Girls Club Family Center in Springfield with their annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

Organizers told Western Mass News they worked for days preparing the Thanksgiving feast for hundreds of people, and the community’s gratitude made it worth it.

Sunday afternoon, locals headed to the Boys and Girls Club family Center to break bread ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Keshawn Dodds, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club Family Center that everyone was welcome. They hold the dinner every year to give a positive boost to people who struggle during the holiday season.

“The holidays is very hard you lose a lot of people and people you know fall into a seasonal depression. So we try to get people together the fellowship, to have a good time and just be around people you know you hear a lot of laughter and a lot of fun just to get you in a good mood about the holidays,” he said.

Inviting the entire city for dinner is not an easy task. Dodd said due to generous donations of food and manpower, guests enjoyed a homemade holiday meal with staples like turkey and mac and cheese.

Volunteer Rufus Judge Kynard III told Western Mass News that making someone’s day better makes their efforts worth it.

“It’s heartwarming its gratification like non other hen people come and say thank you this was good it’s very, very rewarding,” he said.

Other volunteers add that giving back is something we all should do year-round, especially during the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is a giving time and so it is a key time that we do give back and it’s highlighted to just help our community empower community and serve our community and so that is what we want to do and it’s important to us that the community as we are here for them,” said Carla Tucker Kynard of Delta Sigma Theta, Springfield Alumnae Chapter.

Before leaving, people were encouraged to take meals home to share with their loved ones. officials said they expected to serve between two to three hundred people.

