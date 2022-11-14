SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In August the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also known as DESE raised the MCAS requirements for the class of 2026. This after schools saw a drop in test scores during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Raising the passing bar now we suggest, which is but one measure of high standards, will do more harm to the very students who have already been disproportionately harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

State Senator Joanne Comerford expressing her concerns over raising MCAS requirements during a meeting this past August.

Students are now required to earn a scaled score of at least a 486 on English Language Arts and at least a 470 on science, technology and engineering tests. the old thresholds were 472 for English and 486 for math.

Now, educators will start prepping freshman classes to meet the new scoring standards come 2026.

Modesto Montero, executive director of the Libertas Academy in Springfield, tells Western Mass News, while they are up to the challenge, they recognize the class of 2026 may have a hard time adjusting.

“There are 2 things that come to mind right? The first is the timing of raising the standard. We are just starting the recovery process coming out of a challenging couple of years in response to a global pandemic that led to some significant learning loss.”

“The second piece is I want to ensure that we’re not just thinking about raising the standard for our students. But, we’re also thinking about how we are providing the right support for them.”

Comparing current high schoolers to 3rd through 8th graders, while students in grades 3-8 showed a 6 percent increase in meeting or exceeding expectations in math and those in grade 10 showed a 2% increase

English scores took a decline across the board showing a 5% decrease in students in grades 3-8 and a 6 percent dip in grade 10.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association says, over the past 10 years, the MCAS has been responsible for over 50,000 thousand high school graduate hopefuls, becoming high school dropouts.

President of the MTA max page tells Western Mass News, raising the standards could contribute to that statistic.

“We think the MCAS is a very limited and blunt tool for measuring all the things that we hope to happen in schools. We’re opposed to lifting the scores even higher which will disadvantage even more students every year.”

One concern page brings up is a potential change in curriculum. He fears teachers will have to adjust their education to provide more MCAS prep in an attempt to keep up with new requirements.

“The MCAS already forces a narrowing of the curriculum and also applies pressure to school districts, to schools to individual educators to focus on teaching to the test. It’s one of our biggest complaints that our members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association have.”

Montero tells Western Mass News keeping a balanced educational environment is crucial to getting kids prepared for life after high school.

“It isn’t just about doing well on MCAS. It’s about getting our kids ready for post-secondary plans. So, academic support, make sure they have college career readiness on their mind to ensure themselves for success.”

While schools have until 2026 to prepare kids for the higher score requirements. One school seems ahead of the curve.

Hampden charter received some of the best MCAS scores in the state.

CEO of Hampden charter, Tarkan Topcuoglu, tells Western Mass News how they’re prepping their students.

We started off with the diagnostic tests at the beginning of the year to find out their weaknesses. On each new marking period, we check in with our students on where they are and how they do, and we address their weaknesses with in-class new strategies and tutoring programs we do or study halls after school or on Saturdays or online.”

Nicole Godard is a teacher at Hampden Charter. She says changes to the MCAS aren’t new and while she understands the concern of students and parents, she adds it’s another challenge of preparing kids for the next level.

“I would say, as we see these changing metrics are and what the 21st century needs we’ve been responding to that and would be responding to that without the MCAS telling us what that looks like.”

The new requirements will be in place for the classes of 2026 through 2030. Officials will review the standards again after that and determine whether raising the scoring standards was the right decision.

