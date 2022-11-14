East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An East Longmeadow teen is looking for the community’s help to get his books published.

“He’s just over the moon happy and he’s in his element when he’s writing,” said Cheryl Diaz.

Diaz, is looking for the community’s help to publish books written by her 14-year-old son, Javien Lugo, who was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder at the age of eight.

“Anyone who’s willing to reach out and just give some tips and some pointers,” Diaz explained.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the mother and son duo. Diaz told us once the books are edited and made into hard copies, she has plans to reach out to local libraries to display her son’s work.

“That be really cool because kids my age can like see what people their age are capable of doing like writing stories,” Lugo explained.

Diaz told Western Mass News that her son began writing his first book when he was a seventh grader and now, he’s onto his sequel.

“I just noticed that it was a little more than what your average child should be writing and I just feel like he has such a wide imagination, so I started reaching out to people and so many people have been so responsive,” Diaz added.

As a teen author who suffers from sensory and social emotional issues, Lugo told us writing science fiction stories has been an escape from the real world.

“With certain bad things going on in life, I feel like just writing it just like completely disconnect from those bad stuff,” Lugo explained.

His mother echoed that sentiment.

“He did it all on his own, like it wasn’t somebody saying they want to try this one day. I just went over and he was on the computer. He said ‘mom, writing a story’ so I noticed that when he gets on there, he’s calm and he’s focused and he’s collective and the end result is just amazing how his imagination and his mind can go so deep into science fiction,” Diaz noted.

However, writing isn’t Lugo’s only talent. His mom told us he’s always at the top of the class and has received numerous academic achievement awards.

“It’s just been an amazing gift to see what he has done and he has so many talents and he’s just such an amazing joy to have and I just wanted to share that with the people,” Diaz said.

Diaz said anything her son tries he achieves above and beyond and he won’t stop until he does, like the infamous Rubik’s Cube. Lugo showed Western Mass News that he can complete the puzzle in under 90 seconds.

As for what’s next for Lugo, he said, “When I graduate, I’m going to go to UMass for architecture and writing maybe because mom said I make good stories.”

