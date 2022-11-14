Emergency crews respond to East Street House fire in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews responded to a house fire on East Street in Northfield Sunday night.

When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw multiple fire departments responding to the fire, including the Greenfield and Turners Falls fire departments. Our crews also saw what looked like the roof of the house collapsed onto the first floor. A section of Warwick Road and East Street were closed off.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Northfield Fire Department for more information. We have yet to hear back.

