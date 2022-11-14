Equine Affair Horse takes place in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Equine Affair Horse Show took place Sunday in West Springfield.

The event happened on the Big E Fairgrounds. It’s the largest horse-related trade show in the nation. Western Mass News stopped by to learn more.

“This is great venue for people who don’t get to spend any time with horses to come in and see them and touch them and to be able and interact with them because you can touch and interact with the horses here,” said Kelly Stackpole, executive director.

Guests were able to meet dozens of different horses breeds and even adopt one! The show wrapped up at 5:00 Sunday evening.

