First responders reminding drivers of move over law ahead of Tuesday snowfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snow of the season is on the horizon, which means there is potential for slick roads, leading to some accidents.

Unfortunately, even the lightest snowfall can lead to some messy roads, but that is why the police and other crash responders are asking people to remain aware and move over for emergency vehicles.

Western Mass. may see the first snowfall of the season Tuesday, which, unfortunately, could lead to some dangerous roads. That is why the general manager of Interstate Towing, Steve Gonneville, is reminding people to be aware.

“Put their phones down and watch what’s going on,” he advised.

It is also Crash Responder Safety Week across the country. It can be really dangerous for those men and women who respond to accidents, including tow truck drivers.

“There’s a tow operator killed every six days in the United States,” Gonneville told us.

It is just as dangerous for police officers. Nearly every week, a responder is killed while helping to clear a roadway accident. Injuries have even affected the Springfield Police Department.

“Over the last couple of years, a handful of officers get injured either doing a road detail or when they are out there protecting construction workers or responding to calls,” said Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. “There’s unfortunately several fatalities a year involving law enforcement on the road.”

That is why those responders are asking people to slow down and move over, especially during winter weather.

“Both sides moving over creates that extra time, minutes, seconds that matter for response to a critical incident,” Walsh explained.

“I cannot stress it enough. Please, you see the flashing lights, slow down, move over, for any emergency vehicle out there, because our lives depend on it,” Gonneville added.

Crash Responder Safety Week started Monday and lasts until Friday. You may see highway signs around the Bay State urging drivers to be aware.

