HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some fans might argue that it’s about time.

Three-time Grammy and Emmy award winning star Lizzo put a stop in Hartford on her “The Special 2our.”

She’ll be coming to the XL on May 6.

"The Special 2our." (Live Nation)

It’s part of the second leg of her tour.

Ticket sales begin on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at xlcenter.com and lizzomusic.com.

