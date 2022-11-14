Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.

“I finally pick up the phone and my son goes “mom! There’s oil all over the basement! There’s oil all over the basement!” said Andrea Eileen Lanzillo of Springfield.

Lanzillo described to Western Mass News that the dramatic scene at her Springfield home a few weeks ago. She said one hundred gallons of oil was mistakenly dropped off at her house and flooded the basement.

The only problem: The Lanzillo family does not use oil to heat their home.

Instead, they said the oil flooded the basement and destroyed family photos, arts and crafts and completely ruined the two bedrooms that were located in the basement.

Western Mass News also spoke with Tina Lanzillo, who also lives in the home. She said the oil came into the house through out-of-use oil pipes, displacing them for two nights. In addition to the physical damage this mishap has caused, Tina told Western Mass News the emotional toll has been significant.

“This brought back a lot of the suffering, the trauma that we went through,” she said. The Lanzillo family lost their home to a tornado back in 2011 and were displaced from their home for about a year.

Tina also told Western Mass News what it’s been like living in the house in the weeks following the incident.

“There’s been a smell. It’s been horrible. And finally this week, we are not smelling it so much. And this has been since October 24th,” she said.

Tina tells Western Mass News the home passed three separate inspections And she says no one warned her these pipes may cause problems. Her advice for fellow homeowners:

“If you have these pipes and you do not have oil, you need to get rid of them! This may happen. The fire department said this happens more than what we think,” she said.

the road ahead is long for the Lanzillo family. In the coming weeks, the family said soil samples will be done to see just how extensive the damage was.

“We are Lanzillo strong! And we got through the 2011 tornado, and we are going to get through this!”

Western Mass News spoke with Mike Kutty from Kutty’s Fuel Oil Company. He said this was an honest mistake on his part and that the oil was meant for the house across the street. He said while his heart goes out to the family, this is more common than people realize. He said if oil pipes are not in use, they must be clearly marked or taken out of the building completely, under Massachusetts law.

As for the Lanzillo family, they are raising money through go fund me. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.