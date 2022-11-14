Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield.

The team announced Monday that the event will be back at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center, after a two-year hiatus, on January 20 and 21, 2023.

The event will feature a town hall meeting with Sox leaders, autograph sessions, photos with players, and roundtable discussion of different baseball topics. Members of the 2023 Red Sox, including coaching staff, will be attendance. Sox alumni confirmed to be in attendance includer David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dennis Eckersley, Jim Rice, and Wade Boggs. Wally the Green Monster and Tessie will also be there.

On Friday, January 20, the interactive town hall meeting, which will air on NESN at a later date, will be held with team leaders on hand to answer fan questions. In addition, the Boston Baseball Writers awards ceremony will take place.

On Saturday, January 21, fans will have the chance for photo opportunities with players, see the four World Series Trophies, and other Sox artifacts, including Gold Gloves, MVP awards, Cy Young awards, and Silver Bats. Panel discussions will also be held, including the kids-only press conference and a game show presentation.

Other activities include wiffle ball on an indoor field, a virtual reality experience, pitching and batting cages, and meeting Wally and Tessie.

Passes are on-sale online and are $95 for adults and $40 for children age 14 and under. Prices for season ticket holders are $85 for adults and $35 for children age 14 and under.

You can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets and learn more information.

