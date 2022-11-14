Staying chilly Tuesday with rain and snow on the way for Tuesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 1st snowflakes of the season are on the way for most of western Mass this week. We’ve issued a low-impact First Alert Weather Day for the timeframe of Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for some high terrain accumulations and slick travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County from 6PM Tuesday night through 10AM Wednesday morning and we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for slippery travel.

High pressure is in control tonight, so expect some of the coldest temperatures of the season with lows falling into the teens and low 20s. Breezes remain light and skies mostly clear, so it should be a frigid and frosty start tomorrow.

Tuesday will be dry during the daytime with increasing high clouds and unseasonably chilly temperatures with highs again only in the 40s-something we will be getting used to as this pattern lingers a while! Skies become cloudy by the afternoon and breezes remain light and variable.

A strengthening coastal low to our south will bring light rain showers Tuesday evening, mainly after 8pm or so. Temperatures will continue to fall, changing rain over to snow for many-even here in the lower valley. Temperatures hover around freezing for several hours, then gradually rise Wednesday morning. The lower valley goes back to rain first and likely before sunrise, then the hills go to rain during the morning. NW Franklin, NE Berkshire likely linger as wintry weather the longest. Snow totals will range from a coating up to 1 inch in the lower valley to 1-3 inches in the hill towns and Berkshires. Slippery travel is the only concern.

Our weather remains blustery and quite chilly for the remainder of the week thanks to a slowly departing low to our northeast and high pressure building to our west. Dry weather will carry into the weekend and with a trough overhead, we remain cold and dry with highs in the 30s to low 40s!

Thanksgiving week looks to start dry for now with milder temperatures by Turkey Day.

