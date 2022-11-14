Town by Town: new coats for kids, No Shave November, and food collections

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.

In Springfield, one local business is spreading warmth one jacket at a time.

Burkhart Pizzanelli, an accounting firm in West Springfield, delivered new coats to 200 Square One children on Monday.

The coats were distributed by Square One staff and employees of Burkhart Pizzanelli at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center on King Street in Springfield.

Over in Northampton, TommyCar Auto Group joined forces with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office for their ‘No Shave November’ campaign to raise awareness and funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Just in the past two years alone, TommyCar Auto and the sheriff’s office have raised over $13,000 from this initiative!

In Chicopee, city departments collect food for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen.

Over the next two days, local leaders along with Chicopee residents are working to fill a police rescue vehicle with non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also welcome.

