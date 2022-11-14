Westfield crews respond to fire on Southampton Road

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Southampton Road in Westfield Monday evening for reports of a fire.

Westfield Police confirm that emergency crews are on scene, working to contain the fire.

No other information is available at this time.

Our Western Mass News crew is on its way to the scene and will provide further information as soon as it gets back to our newsroom.

