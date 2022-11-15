Body recovered from Chicopee River near Water St. in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have launched an unattended death investigation after they recovered a body from the Chicopee River near Water Street in Indian Orchard Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300-block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

An adult male body was recovered from the Chicopee River nearby.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating this incident as an unattended death.

