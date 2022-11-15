Body recovered from Chicopee River near Water St. in Indian Orchard

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have launched an unattended death investigation after they recovered a body from the Chicopee River near Water Street in Indian Orchard Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300-block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday.

An adult male body was recovered from the Chicopee River nearby.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating this incident as an unattended death.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we work to bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

