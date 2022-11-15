Bright Nights neighborhood passes now available for eligible residents

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you are going to Bright Nights in Forest Park this year, you can expect long lines, but for those who live in the area, there’s a way to avoid the traffic backups around their homes.

Tuesday marked eight days until the start of one of the largest holiday light presentations in the country - Bright Nights in Springfield’s Forest Park. While 40,000 cars are expected to drive through the display, there is also the expectation of long lines and that means extra traffic to maneuver around for people living in the area, but never fear, said Spirit of Springfield Executive Director Judy Matt, because - neighborhood passes are once again available.

“They have to put up with the lines that we deal with, and we love the lines, but it’s just something to make life a little easier for them,” Matt said.

The Spirit of Springfield has been handing out particular forms of identification for more than 15 years. Anyone living off of either Longhill Street or Sumner Avenue can grab a pass at the Forest Park information center. They can then place them on their car’s dashboard, so police can direct them away from the Bright Nights line. Forest Park resident Jennifer Montoya, who lives off of Sumner Avenue, told Western Mass News she is someone who has been caught in that traffic when she is not driving through the event.

“It’s a little bit discouraging because we have to work to try to find alternative routes to get to and from wherever we need to go,” Montoya explained.

After living in the neighborhood for about 15 years, she finally got a neighborhood pass and said it will be beneficial as Bright Nights rolls on.

“I think it’s a great addition to our city. It’s something that they offer every year…and I’m just glad that our city has something like this,” Montoya said.

Matt told us there will be plenty of police on-hand to make sure non-attendees are led in the right direction.

“The heavier nights, we have 12 to 14 officers on Sumner Avenue and we have them all the way down Longhill and then we have them in both directions from the ‘X’ as well,” Matt noted.

The neighborhood passes can be found at the park’s information center and those who are eligible can pick one up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of Bright Nights.

