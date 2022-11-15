Snow/Wintry Mix/Rain through Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 1st snowflakes of the season are still on track for western Mass this evening. A low-impact First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for the tonight through tomorrow morning for some snowfall and slick travel conditions, especially in the high terrain . A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the hill towns of Hampden, and Hampshire Counties, and all of Franklin and Berkshire Counties starting at 7pm through tomorrow morning.

Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon with unseasonably chilly temperatures, highs again only reach into the low to mid 40′s. Skies Low pressure to our south will bring a burs of snow to western Mass start by mid-evening as temps fall below freezing. Temperatures hover around freezing for several hours, then gradually rise later tonight into tomorrow morning. The lower valley goes over to a brief mix then rain around midnight, but the hills and Franklin County hang onto snow and an icy mix into the early morning hours. NW Franklin, NE Berkshire likely linger as wintry weather the longest into the morning commute. Snow totals will range from a coating up to 1 inch in the lower valley to 1-3 inches in the hill towns and Berkshires. Slippery travel is the only concern this evening through very early tomorrow morning.

Rain tapers to showers around lunch-time tomorrow. There will be some brightening in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, so any snow/ice in the lower valley will melt away.

Our weather remains blustery and quite chilly for the remainder of the week thanks to a slowly departing low to our northeast and high pressure building to our west. Dry weather will carry into the weekend and with a trough overhead, we remain cold and dry with highs in the 30s this weekend into the start of next week.

Thanksgiving week looks to start dry for now with milder temperatures by Turkey Day. This may be the next time we see 50.

