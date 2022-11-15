COVID-19 testing extended at Eastfield Mall until March

Photo depicting an AMR ambulance
Photo depicting an AMR ambulance(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be continuing in Springfield into next year.

AMR announced Tuesday that their PCR testing program will be at the Eastfield Mall until March 2023.

“With the upcoming holidays and anticipated larger gatherings, please be safe. Get tested to rule out COVID as we enter the cold and flu season,” AMR added in a statement on social media.

The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Some national rankings list Massachusetts among one of the least transparent states in the...
Getting Answers: Mass. public records law criticized for lack of transparency
A video clip of that incident went viral this summer, showing an officer saying that the teens...
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens
The vote passed 4 to 2 at a meeting on November 8th.
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees appoints new superintendent
Crews in Chicopee responded to Champagne Avenue Tuesday evening for reports of a fire.
Crews respond to fire on Champagne Ave. in Chicopee