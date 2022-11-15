COVID-19 testing extended at Eastfield Mall until March

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be continuing in Springfield into next year.

AMR announced Tuesday that their PCR testing program will be at the Eastfield Mall until March 2023.

“With the upcoming holidays and anticipated larger gatherings, please be safe. Get tested to rule out COVID as we enter the cold and flu season,” AMR added in a statement on social media.

The testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m.

