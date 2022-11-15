Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a story we first brought you on Sunday.

A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement.

The homeowner told us that the old heating oil fill pipes located on the outside of her home were not connected to an oil tank when the oil was mistakenly delivered to her home last month.

We checked back in with the homeowner to see how the cleanup is going.

“Clean-up has stopped because of the fact that we have to wait for the oil samples to come back and they haven’t come back yet,” said Springfield homeowner Tina Lanzillo.

She is still dealing with the mess left behind after 100 gallons of heating oil flooded into her basement after a local heating oil company made a delivery to the wrong address.

Lanzillo told Western Mass News that the oil fill pipes in her yard were not connected to a tank that used to be in her basement, so the oil spilled all over the floor.

She added that the house was inspected 3 times after the oil tank was removed and passed inspection each time, even though the oil tank fill pipes were not removed.

That is a violation in the Bay State. Western Mass News has found the 2015 Massachusetts Mechanical Code, which states:

“All exterior above-grade fill piping shall be removed when tanks are abandoned or removed.”

This is something that Lanzillo said is important for all homeowners to understand.

“Please, if you do not have an oil tank, make sure you get rid of the pipes outside of your house,” she said. “It’s a law that those are supposed to be removed when your oil tank is removed. I didn’t know that.”

For now, she is focused on fixing the damage.

“The oil companies’ insurance will be paying for all of this, but it’s just a matter of the stuff type thing,” Lanzillo said. “An adjuster is coming today to go through this, which I don’t know how he’s going to do that, but he’s going to be going through everything.”

We contacted the heating oil company involved in this delivery mistake. The owner told us that he is cooperating with the homeowner and other agencies to make sure the situation is resolved.

Lanzillo told Western Mass News the GoFundMe they set up is still online to help the 3 people living in her basement buy new clothes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.