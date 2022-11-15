Greenfield’s new comfort dog reports to first day of duty

Officer Frank 111422
Officer Frank 111422(Greenfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Police Department’s new comfort dog Frank reported for his first day on the job Monday.

According to Greenfield Police, Frank’s first day involved visiting unsheltered people tp make sure they are prepared for the first snowfall of the season, which is expected for Tuesday.

Officer Frank was sworn in on Friday and follows in the paw-steps of Clarence, the former Greenfield Police comfort dog who passed away in July, and retired Officer Doughnut.

Congratulations on your first day, Frankie!

