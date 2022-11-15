Hilltown DPWs facing some challenges ahead of first snow of season

HUNTINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local departments of public works are preparing for the season’s first snowfall, but some smaller hilltowns are facing some challenges heading into winter.

Western Mass News found Chicopee residents gearing up for the first snowfall of the season by filling up on a salt and sand mixture. First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown pointed out how the wintery weather could impact drivers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“Untreated roads may get a little slick this evening into the overnight, but I actually think here in Springfield, roads will be getting wet the deeper we get into the night, so the morning commute might not be too bad in Springfield,” Brown explained.

Although it won’t be much of a storm, Huntington Highway Superintendent Charles Dazelle said they are gearing up and preparing for what can come with this type of weather.

“First snowstorm of the year and young drivers and everybody alike have to get everywhere in a hurry, snow tires aren’t on,” Dazelle said.

He said he has enough salt and sand for this weather and he’ll be ordering more to prepare for the rest of the season. What he has struggled with is getting people to come work for him.

“There’s no workers out there. Nobody wants to work. I’m not sure of the exact answer,” Dazelle added.

Dazelle told us he’s had vacant positions for weeks with absolutely no applicants. Right now, they’re forced to make do with two employees.

“We got 37 miles of road to do up here with two guys and it’s very hard to do,” Dazelle explained.

Western Mass News also heard from the Blandford highway superintendent, who told us he’s concerned about the possibility of a fuel shortage, along with a lack of trucks delivering on a prompt time.

