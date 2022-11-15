Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees appoints new superintendent

Holyoke Soldiers' Home Sign
Holyoke Soldiers' Home Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has confirmed that the Holyoke Soldiers Home Board of Trustees approved a motion recently that named Mike Lazo as the home’s new superintendent.

The vote passed 4 to 2 at a meeting on November 8th.

Board of Trustees member Kevin Jourdain noted that he does not believe the governor has to sign off on the appointment.

The state said that Lazo has been the interim superintendent since December of 2020.

