Officials: defendant in child sexual assault trial dies in Northfield fire

NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have released new details into a person who was found after a fire in Franklin County.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 47-year-old William Willey of Montague was found dead after fire tore through a building on East Street in Northfield Sunday night.

Loisel added that Willey was on trial on 19 charges related to alleged child sexual assaults in 2019 and 2020, which involved three different victims in both Montague and Northfield. Those charges included seven counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older, two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, five counts of furnishing alcohol to a person under age 21, and four counts of furnishing marijuana to a person under age 21.

Opening statements and testimony in Willey’s trial began Thursday. The trial was set to resume Monday after being in recess Friday for Veterans Day.

Firefighters from several local communities were called to a fire on East Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. That building, according to Loisel, was a shop rented by Willey and his car was parked on the property. Willey’s body was later found in the debris.

The D.A.’s office noted that the jury in Willey’s case is expected to be dismissed from service either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Anne Yereniuk said in a statement:

“This is a tragedy for everyone involved, including the victims in the case, one of whom had testified in court last week and another two and their family members who were set to testify this week.”

The cause of the fire, as well as Willey’s cause of death, remains under investigation.

