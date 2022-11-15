Rachel’s Table unveils new van, partnership with MGM Springfield

By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rachel’s Table has unveiled their new refrigerated van and a new food rescue partnership with MGM Springfield.

Jodi Falk, the director of Rachel’s Table, said the food rescue organization will now be able to deliver three times the amount of food on a daily basis due to the van.

“There’s a saying ‘If you build it, they will come.’ So many people have come to us saying they want to help us with food and we have so much more food to deliver. We never knew how much food there was and we are happy it’s not going into landfills, but instead, will go to people who are hungry,” Falk explained.

Thanks to the new partnership announced Tuesday, surplus food at MGM Springfield will now go to those in the Pioneer Valley.

