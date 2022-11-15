Road paving expected for Federal Street in Greenfield on Tuesday

Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Department of Public Works announced Monday that they will be paving Federal Street Tuesday, November 15th.

According to the DPW’s Facebook page, Northeast Paving will be paving “Federal Street @ Silver Street and Federal Street from Maple Street to Hastings Street” Tuesday.

The DPW said that the road will remain open to one-way traffic.

