Snow/Wintry Mix/Rain through Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our first nor’easter of the season is bringing minor snow and some ice to western Mass overnight, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Winter Weather Advisories continue into early Wednesday for Berkshire and Franklin Counties and the hills of western Hampden and Hampshire Counties. Advisory areas are likely to see 1-3″ of snow with isolated spots to 4″ in the NW hills and a glaze to tenth of an inch of ice.

Snow will be transitioning to a wintry mix and eventually rain, from the lower valley first to the northwestern hills last. The greater Springfield area should start this transition close to midnight, but the hills may not go to all rain until Wednesday morning.

Expect a wet start to Wednesday for the valley and possibly a slippery start in the hill towns and Berkshires. Scattered rain showers take over for all through the morning but taper off by the early afternoon. Drier air builds in with some partial clearing late and we stay brisk and chilly through Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature patchy clouds and a few snow showers or squalls in the Berkshires from lake effect snow bands to our west. Temps will stay in the 40s, but it will feel colder from the breeze. Westerly wind gusts to 20-25mph are possible Thursday and Friday, then wind diminishes for the weekend. However, colder air dives in this weekend and highs look to stay in the 30s both days-well below average!

While a few flurries may be seen Sunday, dry weather hangs tough through Thanksgiving week. Cold temperatures are the big story going forward as we stay well below normal this weekend into early next week. A passing low will bring blustery conditions Monday with wind gusts to 30mph. Wind chills may fall into the teens! Temperatures gradually moderate through Thanksgiving and we are watching for shower chances Thursday night into Friday morning.

