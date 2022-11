SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Grover Street Monday night for reports of a house fire.

According to Springfield Fire Lieutenant Ryan, no one was injured or hospitalized.

However, 16 people were displaced from their homes.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

